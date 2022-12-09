Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.18 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Andersons were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $35.41 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Andersons had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.