Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.20 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Stephens raised their target price on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $35.57 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

