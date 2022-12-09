Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AMC Networks by 98.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AMC Networks

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.