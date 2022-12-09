Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AMC Networks by 98.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMC Networks Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.