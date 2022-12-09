Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

