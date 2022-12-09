Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

