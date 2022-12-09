Rhumbline Advisers Invests $2.91 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Affirm by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Affirm by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Insider Activity

Affirm Price Performance

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $127.89.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.