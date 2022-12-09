Rhumbline Advisers Invests $2.97 Million in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

