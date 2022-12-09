Rhumbline Advisers Invests $3.01 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,272 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,204,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.14.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.