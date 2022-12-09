Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 265,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
Shares of ABCL opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.