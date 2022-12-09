Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 265,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCL opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

