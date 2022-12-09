Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 110,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 417.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 46.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 639,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JXN opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

