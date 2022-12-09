Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 105,068 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MultiPlan were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 110,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLN opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.14. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at $148,891.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.