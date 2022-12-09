Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,103 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

