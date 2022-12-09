Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 359 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Standex International were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,529 shares of company stock valued at $262,870 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SXI opened at $103.17 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.