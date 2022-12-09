Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 57,275 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.07 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

