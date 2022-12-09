Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,106 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sprout Social were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.21 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

