Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 871 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

ALG opened at $146.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.16. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.