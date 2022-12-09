Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.52 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

