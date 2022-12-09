Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 38.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $38,710,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

