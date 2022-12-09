Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lazard were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $1,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $5,055,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,118,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 131,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.