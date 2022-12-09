Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

