Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJR stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.