Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,345 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,788 shares of company stock worth $2,246,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

