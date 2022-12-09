Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,815 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CTS were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE CTS opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

