Rhumbline Advisers Takes $3.06 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

