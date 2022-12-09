Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 23.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $415.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ribbon Communications

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.