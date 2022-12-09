Robert P. Goodman Sells 150,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.82 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

About ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.