Robert W. Baird Increases Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $155.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,320.55.

Ferguson stock opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 707,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ferguson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 94,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

