Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret Sells 8,867 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.