Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $7.07. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 85,804 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,733,053 shares of company stock worth $27,151,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.