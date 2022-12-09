Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 30.8%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Rating) shares were down 30.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 368,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 886% from the average daily volume of 37,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$1.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

