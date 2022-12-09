Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 61.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RY opened at $96.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

