Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Mario Germano Giuliani Sells 84,302 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,795,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,357,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $5,185,001.25.

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92.

RPRX stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

