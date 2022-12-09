Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

