Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717,506 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $34,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

