Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after buying an additional 1,489,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sabre by 108.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 88.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

