Sameer K. Gandhi Buys 295,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $4,233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,926,192 shares in the company, valued at $27,640,855.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 45.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 373,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 116,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Freshworks

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

