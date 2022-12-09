Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of SANM opened at $63.50 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

