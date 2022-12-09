Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.