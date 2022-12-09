Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

