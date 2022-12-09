Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares traded.
Scully Royalty Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
About Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
