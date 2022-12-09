Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLGet Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,894 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

