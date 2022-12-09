Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $303.99

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$303.99 and traded as high as C$340.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Senvest Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$844.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$303.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$330.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

