Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.54

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.54 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 88.40 ($1.08). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,664,262 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,167.50.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Insider Activity

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($61,029.14).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

