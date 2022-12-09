ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

