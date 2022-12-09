ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $41,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

