Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $113.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

