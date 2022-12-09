Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,278,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,600. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

