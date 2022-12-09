SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

