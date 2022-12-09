SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $25,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $94.36.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.