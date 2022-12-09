Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $2,902,632.81 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

