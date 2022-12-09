Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,708,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 34.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 517,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 368,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

